PVR CEO Addresses ‘False and Negative Info About ‘Brahmastra’’ Online & in Media

Kamal Gianchandani, the CEO of PVR, took to social media to address the reports about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra and clarified that PVR made Rs 8.18 crore Nett at the box office for the film on day 1.

After the film's release, certain reports had claimed that the film caused a loss of Rs 800 crore to cinema chains like PVR and INOX.

Gianchandani tweeted, "It amazes me, the false and negative info about @BrahmastraFilm on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts?"