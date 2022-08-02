7 Times People Called For Boycott of Bollywood Films for Ridiculous Reasons

Directed by Karan Johar and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the film was not even released when Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Praveen Togadia called for its boycott. The subsequent outrage was caused because Shah Rukh expressed disappointment about the exclusion of Pakistani cricketers from the Indian Premier League.

"To mark protest against SRK for his advocating cause of Pakistan, the movie should be boycotted by the every true Indian", Togadia had said.

Shah Rukh had later tweeted that he was sad to see his statement being misconstrued. "Sad my statements are seen as a stand against a group instead of a stand for myself and my individuality. Differences in ideology should be grounds for debates and discussion. A must for freedom of thought. To see it any other way is so unfortunate," the superstar had written.