As Deepika Attends JNU Protest, Trolls Make #BoycottChapak Trend
Deepika Padukone, on Tuesday 7 January, gained the nation’s attention as the actor was seen attending a protest at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), against the attack on JNU students by a mob of masked miscreants on Sunday, 5 January.
As a lot of people on twitter came out in support of the actor, as she was one of the few A-list celebrities seen at one of the protests, Deepika was on the receiving side from both ends of the spectrum.
Despite the massive praise the actor has garnered from activists, students and celebrities alike for supporting the movement, she was also targeted for supporting the ‘tukde tukde’ gang by people from the right wing.
With trolls on the internet targeting Deepika for showing up at JNU, they also called for a boycott of her upcoming move, Chapak, a movie that focuses on acid attack survivors in India. #BoycottChapak was one of the top trends on twitter in India, with close to 220,000 tweets by the hashtag.
While most used the #BoycottChapak to attack Padukone, the hashtag was also used by people supporting the actor.
A mob of masked goons had entered the JNU campus on Sunday, 5 December, and attacked students. The mob brutally thrashed students and even teachers and vandalised hostel rooms and damaged hostel property.
Protests against the attack have erupted all across the nation, led by students and attended by likes of activists, celebrities and more.