As Deepika Attends JNU Protest, Trolls Make #BoycottChapak Trend

Deepika Padukone, on Tuesday 7 January, gained the nation’s attention as the actor was seen attending a protest at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), against the attack on JNU students by a mob of masked miscreants on Sunday, 5 January.

As a lot of people on twitter came out in support of the actor, as she was one of the few A-list celebrities seen at one of the protests, Deepika was on the receiving side from both ends of the spectrum.