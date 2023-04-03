Bholaa Box Office Day 4: Ajay Devgn & Tabu Film Has a Good Start; Earns Rs 44Cr

Bholaa had earned Rs 11.20 crore on the first day, Rs 7.40 crore on day two and Rs 12.01 crore on day three. It happens to be the third-highest box office opener in India after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 57 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar (Rs 15.73 crore).

Bholaa is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Karthi in a lead role. Apart from Ajay and Tabu, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra in key roles.