'Because Of OTT, We Are Seeing Women From All Over The World': Madhuri Dixit
MajaMa marks Prime Video's first original feature.
Starring Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Rajit Kapoor, Ritwik Bhowmik, Simone Singh, Barkha Singh and other talented actors, Anand Tiwari’s MajaMa is set to premiere on Prime Video on 6 October.
The cast of Majama speaks to The Quint about female representation in Bollywood, individuality as a mother and more.
On being asked how different playing a mother is in this film versus her previous ones, Madhuri responds, “It’s very different and that’s the reason why I did it.”
Her (the character she plays in MajaMa) gamut of emotions, her relationship with her husband, children and everyone around her; everything comes into question.MADHURI DIXIT
Ritwik Bhowmik shares his thoughts on the kind of roles he has been offered in the past and whether he intentionally looks out for a specific type of character. He says, “I’ve been incredibly lucky because all fresh concepts have come to me.” But, the actor states, that an incredible team is key.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakroborty
Topics: Madhuri Dixit Gajraj Rao
