'Because Of OTT, We Are Seeing Women From All Over The World': Madhuri Dixit

MajaMa marks Prime Video's first original feature.

Swati Chopra
Published
Bollywood
1 min read

Starring Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Rajit Kapoor, Ritwik Bhowmik, Simone Singh, Barkha Singh and other talented actors, Anand Tiwari’s MajaMa is set to premiere on Prime Video on 6 October.

The cast of Majama speaks to The Quint about female representation in Bollywood, individuality as a mother and more.

On being asked how different playing a mother is in this film versus her previous ones, Madhuri responds, “It’s very different and that’s the reason why I did it.”

Her (the character she plays in MajaMa) gamut of emotions, her relationship with her husband, children and everyone around her; everything comes into question.
MADHURI DIXIT

Ritwik Bhowmik shares his thoughts on the kind of roles he has been offered in the past and whether he intentionally looks out for a specific type of character. He says, “I’ve been incredibly lucky because all fresh concepts have come to me.” But, the actor states, that an incredible team is key.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakroborty

Kids at School Used To Tell My Sons 'You Are So Lucky Madhuri Dixit Is Your Mom'

