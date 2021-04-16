Gajraj Rao Praises Fahadh's 'Joji'; Takes a Dig At Hindi Cinema
"It is not fair that you are constantly coming up with original ideas", Rao wrote to Joji makers.
Fahadh Faasil-starrer Joji has been receiving a huge appreciation, from critics as well as the audience. Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao is the latest celebrity to heap praises on the film. At the same time, Rao also took a dig at Bollywood for churning out 'mediocre' content.
Proclaiming himself as the 'chairman' of Fahadh Faasil Fan Club (Northern Region), Gajraj Rao wrote, “Dear Dileesh Pothan and other Malayalam filmmakers (especially Fahadh Faasil & Friends), I recently watched ‘Joji’ and I’m sorry to say this, but I have a bone to pick with all of you. Enough is enough. It is not fair that you are constantly coming up with original ideas and executing them with utmost sincerity, making actually good cinema. You need to learn a thing or two from other regional cinema, and especially us here in Hindi. You need to do some mediocre work also. Where are the tiring marketing campaigns and promotions? Where are the soulless remakes? Where is the obsession with weekend box office collections? This is too much.”
Rao added that in a non-pandemic world he would have enjoyed Faasil's films in the theatres. "I hope you will not take any of this seriously, and continue the good work you are doing. In a non-pandemic world, I'll always be ready with the popcorn for your films, first day first show".
Directed by Dileesh Pothan, Joji also stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Unnimaya Prasad, and Alister Alex in key roles.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.