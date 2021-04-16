Gajraj Rao Praises Fahadh's 'Joji'; Takes a Dig At Hindi Cinema

Proclaiming himself as the 'chairman' of Fahadh Faasil Fan Club (Northern Region), Gajraj Rao wrote, “Dear Dileesh Pothan and other Malayalam filmmakers (especially Fahadh Faasil & Friends), I recently watched ‘Joji’ and I’m sorry to say this, but I have a bone to pick with all of you. Enough is enough. It is not fair that you are constantly coming up with original ideas and executing them with utmost sincerity, making actually good cinema. You need to learn a thing or two from other regional cinema, and especially us here in Hindi. You need to do some mediocre work also. Where are the tiring marketing campaigns and promotions? Where are the soulless remakes? Where is the obsession with weekend box office collections? This is too much.”

Rao added that in a non-pandemic world he would have enjoyed Faasil's films in the theatres. "I hope you will not take any of this seriously, and continue the good work you are doing. In a non-pandemic world, I'll always be ready with the popcorn for your films, first day first show".

Directed by Dileesh Pothan, Joji also stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Unnimaya Prasad, and Alister Alex in key roles.