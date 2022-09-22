'Maja Ma' Trailer: Madhuri Dixit Plays the 'Perfect Mother' in Family Drama
The film is all set to release on 6 October.
Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of Madhuri Dixit's upcoming family drama, Maja Ma. The film also stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Barkha Singh in pivotal roles. It is reportedly the first original film on the streaming platform.
The trailer showcases a middle-aged woman who attempts to be more than just a mother and a wife especially when a rumour tries to disrupt the happiness of her family. She simultaneously tries to become more than her societal identities and also tries to help her son as he struggles to keep his engagement intact.
The trailer manages to touch upon many issues that women face on a daily basis while also putting emphasis on the mother-son relationship and how strong it can be.
Besides the leads, the film also stars Srishti Shrivastava, Gajraj Rao, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat in crucial roles. Maja Ma will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 6 October onwards.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web
Topics: Madhuri Dixit Maja Ma
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.