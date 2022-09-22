'Maja Ma' Trailer: Madhuri Dixit Plays the 'Perfect Mother' in Family Drama

The trailer showcases a middle-aged woman who attempts to be more than just a mother and a wife especially when a rumour tries to disrupt the happiness of her family. She simultaneously tries to become more than her societal identities and also tries to help her son as he struggles to keep his engagement intact.

The trailer manages to touch upon many issues that women face on a daily basis while also putting emphasis on the mother-son relationship and how strong it can be.

Besides the leads, the film also stars Srishti Shrivastava, Gajraj Rao, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat in crucial roles. Maja Ma will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 6 October onwards.