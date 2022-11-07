Arjun Kapoor Announces the Release Date of His Upcoming Thriller 'Kuttey'
'Kuttey' stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan and others.
Filmmaker Aasmaan Bhardwaj's upcoming thriller titled Kuttey finally gets a release date. Co-produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, the film stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj. This will also be Vishal's son, Aasman's directorial debut.
Taking to social media, Arjun Kapoor shared the release date of his upcoming film with his fans. He captioned the post, "Usher in the New Year with Kuttey, releasing in cinemas on 13th January, 2023."
The film's motion poster was released last year. However, there's not much information avalaible on its plot.
Talking about his son's debut, Vishal shared in a statement, "Kuttey is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona, and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself."
Kuttey will hit the theatres on 13 January 2023.
