How Police Behaved With Migrants Was The Worst: Vishal Bhardwaj
Vishal Bharadwaj talks about composing music with Gulzar for the documentary '1232kms'.
During the coronavirus lockdown, we all saw how migrants travelled thousands of kilometres to reach their homes and how we failed them as a nation. Journalist and filmmaker Vinod Kapri documented their journey. His documentary, 1232Kms, shows the pain and struggle of seven people who cycled from Delhi to Bihar. Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj have been brought on board to add music to the film.
While speaking to The Quint Vishal Bhardwaj said, "The government could have given more time. They might be having their own problems and their own priorities. Or maybe they thought this is the right way. I feel it doesn't matter which government was in power. After what happened, criticism was bound to take place."
"But what the police did later was the worst. You can give them food, shelter. You are not letting them go home also. What will they do? Should they kill themselves?"Vishal Bhardwaj, Filmmaker/Music Composer
