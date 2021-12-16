Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Have World Premiere at 72nd Berlin Film Fest

Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February next year. The film is slated to release in theatres on 18 February.

The Berlin Film Festival will commence on 10 February. The organisers announced on Wednesday that Gangubai will be screened as a part of the Berlinale Special Gala, a segment dedicated to showcase exemplary cinema.