Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Have World Premiere at 72nd Berlin Film Fest
Gangubai Kathiawadi will be screened as a part of the Berlinale Special Gala
Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February next year. The film is slated to release in theatres on 18 February.
The Berlin Film Festival will commence on 10 February. The organisers announced on Wednesday that Gangubai will be screened as a part of the Berlinale Special Gala, a segment dedicated to showcase exemplary cinema.
Expressing his excitement Bhansali said in a statement, "The story of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been very close to my heart and me and my team have given it all to make this dream possible. We take pride and honour in showcasing our film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival."
Gangubai is Alia's first collaboration with Bhansali.
