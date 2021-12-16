ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Have World Premiere at 72nd Berlin Film Fest

Gangubai Kathiawadi will be screened as a part of the Berlinale Special Gala

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alia Bhatt in and as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'</p></div>
i

Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February next year. The film is slated to release in theatres on 18 February.

The Berlin Film Festival will commence on 10 February. The organisers announced on Wednesday that Gangubai will be screened as a part of the Berlinale Special Gala, a segment dedicated to showcase exemplary cinema.

Also Read

Gangubai Kathiawadi: HC Stays Defamation Proceedings Against Alia, Bhansali

Gangubai Kathiawadi: HC Stays Defamation Proceedings Against Alia, Bhansali
ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing his excitement Bhansali said in a statement, "The story of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been very close to my heart and me and my team have given it all to make this dream possible. We take pride and honour in showcasing our film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival."

Gangubai is Alia's first collaboration with Bhansali.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT