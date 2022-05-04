Akshay Kumar's 30-year-run in Bollywood, YRF Celebrates With Prithviraj Poster
YRF studios unveiled a new poster celebrating Akshay's journey in the Hindi film industry.
Akshay Kumar just completed 30 years in Bollywood. His much-awaited film, Prithviraj is slated to hit the theatres on 3 June. The film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. The creators of the film surprised him with a special poster celebrating his 30-year-run in the industry.
YRF celebrated the actor’s 30 years in the Hindi film industry by creating a new Prithviraj poster which depicts all the films Akshay has starred in.
Akshay Kumar is also heard saying in the video, "It didn't even cross my mind that this activity is happening to celebrate my 30 years in cinema! It's fascinating that 30 years have passed since my first film Saugandh!"
The film depicts the life of Prithviraj Chauhan and his battle with Muhammad of Ghor. The film also stars Manushi Chillar in a leading role, as the beloved of Prithviraj, Sanyogita. This marks the debut of Manushi in the Hindi film industry after she won Miss World 2017.
The shooting of the film was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
