Akshay Kumar Shares New Look From OMG 2; Reveals Teaser Release Date

OMG 2 is the sequel to his 2012 hit OMG, that also starred Paresh Rawal.

The film is co-produced by Akshay's Cape of Good Films and Viacom18 Studios. The sequel introduces new characters essayed by Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. Arun Govil, who played Rama in Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayan, will also be seen returning as Lord Ram. However, the nature of the role remains to be seen.