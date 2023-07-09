Akshay Kumar Shares New Look From OMG 2; Reveals Teaser Release Date

Akshay Kumar announced that the teaser of his satirical comedy film OMG 2 will be unveiled on Tuesday, 11 July. The release of the film is slated to be on 11 August.
Akshay took to his social media to share a short caption along with the video which revealed his new look for the film: "#OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theaters on August 11."
Take a look here:
OMG 2 is the sequel to his 2012 hit OMG, that also starred Paresh Rawal.
The film is co-produced by Akshay's Cape of Good Films and Viacom18 Studios. The sequel introduces new characters essayed by Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. Arun Govil, who played Rama in Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayan, will also be seen returning as Lord Ram. However, the nature of the role remains to be seen.
