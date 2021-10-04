Here's Why Akshay Kumar Got Nostalgic on 'Raksha Bandhan' Sets in Chandni Chowk

"Today’s morning run on the sets of #RakshaBandhan brought back so many memories as as it was in my birthplace, Chandni Chowk. And how lovely it was to hear the chatter of the people around, never gets old", the actor wrote.

Earlier, Akshay had spoken about gaining 5kgs for his role in Raksha Bandhan. He had said that he gained the weight through a natural process. "I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing!” Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar.