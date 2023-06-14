ADVERTISEMENT

Adipurush Advance Booking: Here's How Much The Film Has Collected at The BO

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

Om Raut's much-anticipated mythological film Adipurush is all set to release on 16 June. The movie, which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, has generated a lot of buzz among movie-goers and there's a positive response in advance bookings.

Industry insiders tell Live Mint that Adipurush, based on Ramayana, has collected Rs 3 crore through advance booking alone.

A report by News18 stated that the film has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 700 crore, and it needs to break many records to make itself profitable. Fortunately for the makers, Adipurush faces minimal competition from major Bollywood and Hollywood releases for eight weeks.

