'Saif Steals The Show': Fans React to Prabhas & Saif's Final Adipurush Trailer

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush is all set to release in theatres on 16 June in 3D. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the final trailer of the film. The new trailer is being received well by the audience and Twitter is lauding Saif Ali Khan’s new avatar as Lankesh. The film had previously received a lot of criticism for its subpar CGI in its teaser

One user wrote, "My husband thinks that Saif will steal the show in Adipurush."

Another wrote, "Adipurush action trailer: Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh takes the centre stage; Prabhas delivers solid dialogues."

Moroever, fans were impressed with the new trailer and said, "Will Break Many Records."

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

The film is co-produced by  Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, Rajesh Nair, and Prasad Sutar. It was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu.

