Actor Sonam Kapoor Signs With YRF Talent

Actor Sonam Kapoor has signed with Yash Raj Films’ talent management division, YRF Talent as per an Instagram post that was shared by the studio's handle on Thursday, 15 June.
The post was captioned as, "Welcoming Bollywood star @sonamkapoor to the YRF Talent Family! We can't wait to make #EverydayPhenomenal with you!"
As per a report by Variety, she will begin with two projects, details of which are currently under wraps. In 2020, Sonam took a hiatus from her career to start a family.
The agency told the same publication that they would work closely with her to “craft a disruptive brand identity, which stands for all things cool — from the choice of her films, to her natural synergy with the biggest global fashion and luxury brands, to her life choices as an independent-minded working mother."
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film AK vs AK. She is known for being a part of films like Neerja and Khoobsurat.
The agency also managed celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.
