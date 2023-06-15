Actor Sonam Kapoor Signs With YRF Talent

As per a report by Variety, she will begin with two projects, details of which are currently under wraps. In 2020, Sonam took a hiatus from her career to start a family.

The agency told the same publication that they would work closely with her to “craft a disruptive brand identity, which stands for all things cool — from the choice of her films, to her natural synergy with the biggest global fashion and luxury brands, to her life choices as an independent-minded working mother."

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film AK vs AK. She is known for being a part of films like Neerja and Khoobsurat.

The agency also managed celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.