“There Was No Burden to Play a Queer Couple Differently”: Konkana Sen Sharma

Accused on Netflix directed Anubhuti Kashyap follows the life of a queer Indian couple living in India. After respected doctor Geetika (Konkona Sen Sharma) starts receiving allegations of sexual misconduct, her life, and relationship with her wife (played by Pratibha Ranta) start to unravel.
Sitting down with The Quint, Konkona, Anubhuti and Pratibha get candid about challenging gendered perceptions of power, portraying a queer couple, why the film couldn’t be shot in India and more.
When talking about why she chose to have the film set in London, Anubhuti said that she never wanted Accused to take place in India because a queer relationship could not be contextually normalised—the couple couldn't have been married.
"I would have had to make a commentary on queer relationships. I did not want to do that. They are just a couple who happens to be queer.", she added.
Further talking about her approach to portraying a queer relationship in Indian cinema, Anubhuti said that her primary aim was to tell a female-led story, rather than sensationalising the queerness of the film.
Being queer is central, but not the main focus of the film. I think queer representation needs normalisation rather than commentary.Anubhuti Kashyap
Adding on, Konkona also said, "there was no burden of playing a queer couple, no pressure to do it differently" In fact, Konkona's character more so challenges gendered perceptions of power and the difficult standards women are held to as opposed to men.
Women in positions of authority are called bossy and domineering when they have to pattern themselves after the patriarchy to be heard and taken seriously.Konkona Sen Sharma
Pratibha also noted that these biases are deeply entrenched within Indian societies, even on a household level. Accused explores these uncomfortable dynamics away from a heteronormative lens.
People get uncomfortable when women are in charge. We're still getting used to seeing it.Pratibha Ranta
Accused releases on Netflix on Friday, February 27.