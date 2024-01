69th Filmfare Awards Nominations List: Ranbir Kapoor, SRK Get 'Best Actor' Nod

The nominees for the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 were announced on Monday, 15 January. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan lead the nomination list. While Ranbir has received the 'Best Actor' nod for Animal, Shah Rukh has bagged two nominations in the same category for his films Dunki and Jawan.

This year's awards ceremony will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on 28 January. Traditionally, the ceremony takes place in Mumbai every year.

Here is the complete list of nominations: