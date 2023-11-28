20 Yrs of Kal Ho Naa Ho: Dear Aman Mathur, Thank You For All That You Stood For

Dear Aman Mathur,

It's been twenty years since you entered our lives. I was just a kid when I first saw you on the TV screen, dancing to the beat of 'Pretty Woman,' imagining myself as one of the girls that surrounded you. TBH, I kept bugging my parents to get me a pair of cool orange trousers like yours.

While I occasionally thought about you and your story during my school years, the impact deepened once I finished school — perhaps because life took its course, revealing its unfairness.