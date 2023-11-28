Join Us On:
'Emotional Journey': Karan Johar Pens Heartfelt Note as 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' Turns 20

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan’s star in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
2 min read
Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho has completed 20 years since its release. The film revolves around a love triangle among three friends. On Tuesday, Karan Johar took to social media to post a special note on the film and its importance in his life.

Karan wrote about how this was the last film his father was a part of, “This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar starcast together with a story that has a beating heart…it’s all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone’s hearts. For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family…and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter…and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you.”

Thanking the director, he wrote, “And thank you Nikkhil for making a directorial debut that is etched forever in all our collective hearts!”

Karan had originally approached Kareena Kapoor for Naina’s role but it later went to Preity.

Topics:  Karan Johar 

