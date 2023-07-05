10 Years of Lootera: 5 Moments of Pakhi & Varun Bonding Over Art & Literature

It has been a decade since the release of one of my favourite romantic period dramas — Lootera. What has truly set it apart for me is its director Vikramaditya Motwane's exceptional ability to defamiliarize the well-worn themes of love, inner conflicts, betrayal, loneliness, and redemption — all of which are masterfully braided in the film.
The plot of the film it is pretty simple. An orphaned lover is torn between their newly found love and their guardian's restrictions. They resort to deception, only to seek redemption for their blunders later. It is Motwane’s unique approach that offers this straightforward storyline in one of the most aesthetically stunning and emotionally engaging ways.
Amongst all the things I admire about Lootera, what I seem to love most is how Motwane devises art and literature as the medium through which love brews between Pakhi (Sonakshi Sinha) and Varun (Ranveer Singh).
Here are five moments where Pakhi and Varun's artistic inclinations brought the two closer.
Pakhi Reciting Vaidyanath Mishra’s ‘Akaal Aur Uske Baad’
The first scene where we witness love blossoming between the couple is when Pakhi recites Vaidyanath Mishra’s ‘Akaal Aur Uske Baad,’ and is soon joined by Varun in the second paragraph. This marks the first instance when both discover their shared passion for literature and poetry.
The beauty of this moment lies in the mutual infatuation captured through their gazes. Neither of them blinks, finishing the verse with a twinkle in their eyes as they lock eyes. The dramatic backdrop of the library, the antiquities, and the dim yellow lighting add to the warm ambiance, creating an ideal romantic and poetic setting.
All the while, Pakhi's father, Zamindar Babu, adds his own sweet presence by being a spectator to the recitation.
'Tadbeer Se Bigadi Huyee' Playing In The Background
The second scene on my list is when Deb (Vikrant Massey) and Varun are getting ready for the day, and ‘Tadbeer Se Bigadi Huyee Taqdeer’ from Baazi plays on the radio. It goes on to be the background song as we move to subsequent scenes.
Pakhi, observing the interaction between them, switches on the radio to the same frequency. Her gaze reveals her hidden desires and yearning for a closer bond with Varun. By playing the same song in her room, she creates a synchronized moment where their lives align for a brief moment through the shared experience of listening to the same music, even if Varun remains unaware of it. Isn’t this a beautifully executed scene?
As she giggles while watching Deb and Varun vibing to the same song the next day, it reveals her growing infatuation with Varun.
Lakeside Confessions
My next favourite scene is when they sit on the lakeside after their canvas finally comes alive with a landscape. They talk about what they really want to do in their lives and interestingly enough, both have simple artistic pursuits.
For Pakhi, it is writing books — a lot of books. And when the soft-spoken hero is quizzed, “Agar tumhe kabhi mauka mile kuch aur karne ka, toh kya karna chaahoge? Batao.”, we witness Varun opening up to Pakhi about his deepest desires and goals in life.
Sitting beside the shore of a lake, he expresses his wish to visit another one before he dies — Chandra Taal near Manali, which in his words is located deep in the Himalayas: “Himalayon ke bilkul beech o beech; neela hara paani. Aur zara si bhi awaaz nahi.” As Pakhi whispers asking, “Bilkul bhi nahi?”, their exchanges take the form of whispering to each other until the end of the conversation, when Varun expresses his desire to paint a masterpiece that the world would remember.
This conversation, full of whispers, alludes to the strengthening of their love and trust. It is as if the world around them fades away and it's just the two of them.
Varun 'Revealing' His Feelings For Pakhi
Another beautiful scene subtly reveals Pakhi and Varun's shared passion for stories and the art of storytelling. The nature of this scene remains unclear, making it challenging to discern whether it was a figment of Pakhi's imagination or a genuine flashback.
It begins with Pakhi being found with her pen, writing a story about which Varun is curious. Their conversation in no time transcends mere curiosity and becomes a reflection of their feelings for each other.
By discussing the characters and their love within the story, Varun indirectly reveals his feelings for Pakhi.
When Varun questions whether the boy and the girl love each other, Pakhi's response of "I do not know" suggests she is unsure or hesitant to acknowledge their love.
As they draw closer, the mosquito net is removed from the frame, signifying the breaking of barriers and the intimacy that develops between them.
The 'Last Leaf' in The Climax
Last but not least, the climax is one of the most poignant and moving scenes I have come across.
To me, the final leaf represents the culmination of their shared bond, which was formed through a mutual love of art and literature. Their relationship's trajectory, delicately intertwined with their shared artistic pursuits, with the highlight being the painting sessions, gets a perfect, enduring closure with a 'masterpiece' that goes beyond the boundaries of their ordinary human connection.
From ‘modern art mein pattiyan aise hi banti hain’ to producing a piece strikingly akin to the genuine leaf, Varun's artistic journey finally reaches its apex in the film's dramatic conclusion.
The ‘last’ leaf, in its truest essence, emerges as a masterpiece, saving Pakhi from submitting to hopelessness and breathing life back into her existence.
