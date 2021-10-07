‘New Facts Coming Up’: NCB Seeks Custody of Aryan Khan, Others Till 11 Oct
The prosecutor, representing NCB, has alleged that a Achit Kumar was a dealer for Aryan Khan, and Arbaaz.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked the Court to extend custody of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchantt till 11 October citing 'new facts and nuances'. One Aachit Kumar, alleged to have supplied drugs to Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchantt has been remanded to NCB's custody till 9 October.
The NCB, through Associate Solicitor General Anil Singh, sought the custody of the 8 accused till 11 October saying that their confrontation with the accused Aachit Kumar and the foreign national (arrested on Wednesday) is essential for the investigation of the "nexus".
Following Aachit Kumar's remand hearing, Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchantt, and 5 others were presented before the Court.
NCB Seeks Custody of Aryan Khan and 7 Others Till 11 Oct
ASG Singh submitted, "From October 4 till today, (we've) made progress. We intercepted organisers, suppliers. We need custody to established the entire gang operating."
"But the entire chain will have to be seen. My learned friend (Aryan Khan's lawyer, advocate Satish Maneshinde) has filed an application for withdrawal of the statement he has made," Singh added.
Advocate Satish Maneshinde argued, for Aryan Khan, "As per Toofan Singh's case statement under 67 of NDPS Act can be used only for investigation. I had readily agreed for one day remand, on Sunday. Apart from the arrest of unconnected accused, nothing happened on 4 October."
Maneshinde further argued that if the NCB had arrested Aachit Kumar based on Aryan Khan's statement, "Any senior officer will confront him with me on the first day (5 October) to ascertain if I had any association with him."
Aryan, through advocate Maneshinde, said that he can't be remanded to custody on the sole basis of confronting him with someone, adding, "Now they have arrested cruise organisers... Now conspiracy will be if I have ANY ASSOCIATION with anyone else on the ship."
Aryan's statement added that he was invited to the cruise ship by a friend, Pratik Gaba, probably to "add glamour" since he is associated to Bollywood.
Aryan also stated that Pratik had invited Arbaaz Merchantt independently. "It is not their case that all passengers were involved in the rave party. I have chats with Pratik, there is no mention of a rave party in these chats," Aryan argued.
Aryan further said that he didn't go to the cruise ship event with Arbaaz, but entered the same because they know each other. He claimed that his bag was searched twice but nothing was found, and then his phone was taken from him.
Aachit Kumar Sent to NCB Custody Till 9 October
Aachit's advocate Ashwin Thool argued that Aachit's arrest by the NCB is illegal. The Court noted that the search and seizure report submitted is dated 5 October 2021.
Aryan Khan was arrested following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on a cruise ship off the shore of Mumbai.
Special Public Prosecutor Advait Sethna, representing NCB, distributed the remand applications to the counsels. The remand application states, "The NCB has also arrested on Aachit Kumar along with recovery of contraband on October 6. The said Aachit Kumar has been named by Aryan Khan," according to updates by Live Law.
Referring to the same, Sethna told the Court, "New facts and nuances are coming up. As there is an apparent nexus with 1 and 2, keeping everyone on the same pedestal we are seeking custody till 11."
In the Additional Solicitor General's absence, advocate Sethna moves the Court to hear the remand for Aachit Kumar.
Arguments in Aachit Kumar Remand Hearing
The remand further states, "Further during inquiry of Arbaaz Merchantt the name of Aachit was revealed. Hence for further investigation confrontation with the already arrested persons is necessary. Abdul Kadar Sheikh has been apprehended with commercial quantity of Ecstacy."
Abdul Qadir Sheikh, along with Manish Darya, Avin Sahu, and Shreyas Nair, was sent to NCB custody till 11 October. While Shreyas was arrested on Monday, the others were held on Tuesday.
The prosecutor Advait Sethna told the Court, "As far as Aryan and Arbaz Merchantt are concerned, this accused (Achit Kumar) is the supplier. 2.6 grams of ganja was recovered for him."
The accused Aachit, through advocate Ashwin Thool, said, "These lies need to stop somewhere. They are saying I am part of the network, why am I charged only with consumption."
Aachit Kumar's counsel advocate Ashwin Thool alleged that NCB's arrest of Aachit is illegal, and argued that such a detention can only be allowed in special circumstances. The magistrate should give reasons for the authorisation of such a detention.
The Court had also noted that advocate Thool argued that his client should've produced before a court on 6 October if he was arrested on the 5th.
Abraaz Merchantt Applies for Bail
Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchantt applied for bail on Wednesday, as per a report by Live Law.
Arbaaz also requested CCTV footage from 11:30 AM to 8:30 PM on 2 October at the International Terminal, Green Gate, Mumbai Port Trust, Times of India reported. The publication also reported that Arbaaz stated in his plea that the "footage will show that no contraband was recovered from his possession" and that it was "planted by the NCB".
Aryan Khan, Others Sent to NCB Custody at Remand Hearing
During a remand hearing for the case on 5 October, Aryan Khan, and others arrested in the raid, including Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchantt were sent to NCB custody till 7 October.
The Court had ruled that the investigation was of 'prime importance' after the NCB had alleged that they found 'incriminating evidence' on Aryan Khan's phone.
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing NCB, told the Court that there were links in the chats 'indicating towards an international racket'. Singh had further alleged that Aryan was discussing modes of payment.
Advocate Satish Manshinde, read out Aryan Khan's statement, “I landed there with a friend of mine on invite from the organisers. I got to know the best suit is allotted to me. I have not paid anything for this party.”
Manshinde had also said in an earlier hearing that 'no contraband' was found in Aryan's bag. He added to Aryan's statement, "After sometime they took custody of my phone and began interrogating me. Mr Merchant is a friend of mine. He was found in possession and we were arrested.”
NCB Arrests Foreign National in Mumbai Drugs Case
The NCB, on Wednesday, had also arrested a foreign national, marking their 18th arrest in the case. The foreign national was arrested from Bandra and was allegedly found in possession of a 'commercial quantity' of mephedrone (MD), ANI reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.