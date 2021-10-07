‘New Facts Coming Up’: NCB Seeks Custody of Aryan Khan, Others Till 11 Oct

NCB Seeks Custody of Aryan Khan and 7 Others Till 11 Oct

ASG Singh submitted, "From October 4 till today, (we've) made progress. We intercepted organisers, suppliers. We need custody to established the entire gang operating."

"But the entire chain will have to be seen. My learned friend (Aryan Khan's lawyer, advocate Satish Maneshinde) has filed an application for withdrawal of the statement he has made," Singh added.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde argued, for Aryan Khan, "As per Toofan Singh's case statement under 67 of NDPS Act can be used only for investigation. I had readily agreed for one day remand, on Sunday. Apart from the arrest of unconnected accused, nothing happened on 4 October."

Maneshinde further argued that if the NCB had arrested Aachit Kumar based on Aryan Khan's statement, "Any senior officer will confront him with me on the first day (5 October) to ascertain if I had any association with him."

Aryan, through advocate Maneshinde, said that he can't be remanded to custody on the sole basis of confronting him with someone, adding, "Now they have arrested cruise organisers... Now conspiracy will be if I have ANY ASSOCIATION with anyone else on the ship."

Aryan's statement added that he was invited to the cruise ship by a friend, Pratik Gaba, probably to "add glamour" since he is associated to Bollywood.

Aryan also stated that Pratik had invited Arbaaz Merchantt independently. "It is not their case that all passengers were involved in the rave party. I have chats with Pratik, there is no mention of a rave party in these chats," Aryan argued.

Aryan further said that he didn't go to the cruise ship event with Arbaaz, but entered the same because they know each other. He claimed that his bag was searched twice but nothing was found, and then his phone was taken from him.