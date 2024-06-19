ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Starts From 21 June 2024: Contestants, Live Streaming, and More

The season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT will be released on 21 June 2024. Vada Pav Girl is the first confirmed contestant.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Entertainment
3 min read
Hindi Female

The season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT is all set to commence with a grand premiere on Friday, 21 June 2024. This year, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will host the show instead of Salman Khan. The previous two seasons of Bigg Boss OTT were a huge success in which Divya Agarwal and Elvish Yadav emerged as winners. Ahead of the show, there is a lot of buzz going around the contestants. However, the makers have still kept the list of Bigg Boss OTT S3 contestants under wraps.

According to a recent teaser released by JioCinema, it is confirmed that Delhi's famous Vada Pav girl aka Chandrika Gera Dixit will be participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. The names of other participants that have been doing rounds on the internet are Anjum Fakih, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and more. Let us check out the details below.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Start Date

Bigg Boss OTT S3 will start with a grand premiere on Friday, 21 June 2024.

Who Will Host the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Famous Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will host the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Contestant List

Following are the names of contestants that are expected to participate in the Bigg Boss S3.

Vada Pav Girl (Chandrika Gera Dixit)

Vada Pav Girl.

(Photo: Instagram)

Anjum Fakih

Anjum Fakih

(Photo: Instagram)

Sana Makbul

Sana Makbul

(Photo: Instagram)

Sonam Khan

Sonam Khan

(Photo: Instagram)

Sana Sultan

Sana Sultan

(Photo: Instagram)

Poulomi Das

Poulomi Das

(Photo: Instagram)

Dolly Chaiwala

Dolly Chaiwala

(Photo: Instagram)

Sai Ketan Rao

Sai Ketan Rao

(Photo: Instagram)

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Bigg Boss OTT S3 will be live streamed on JioCinema premium app.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Bigg Boss OTT S3 will not be live telecasted on television.

