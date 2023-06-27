Bigg Boss OTT 2 Written Update, Episode 11: Ration Task Causes Chaos in BB House

After dividing the teams, Bigg Boss asks Avinash Sachdev to read the rules of the task to other contestants. The rules state that with every siren, more resources will be given to both teams for making puppets.

Two quality managers are also chosen from both teams who will reject and accept the toys of their opponent. While Pooja is the quality manager of Team White, Aaliya has to check the quality of the toys of Team Black.

The game finally starts and both teams give their best. They start to create their own strategies. While Team White tries to distract the members of Team Black, Pooja constantly reminds her team members to play honestly and fairly.

The teams also try to get more items to make puppets with every siren. Avinash and Abhishek get into a fight while collecting the items. Jad tries to sort the problems out. Pooja, on the other hand, gets a little annoyed with Jad because he tries to distract her team.

While Falaq and Bebika make toys, Manisha tells Falaq to switch because she has some unique toy ideas. Abhishek gets angry at this and says they should inform the other team before switching. However, Falaq says that there is no such rule written on the document.