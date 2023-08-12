Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 57 aired on Saturday, 12 August 2023, started with the five BB finalists waking up to a peppy Bollywood song. Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt are seen having a conversation in the bedroom. Bebika says to Pooja that Manisha Rani is very arrogant. She will not let her keep connections with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav outside the Bigg Boss House.
Pooja answers that Manisha is proud and flirtatious only in front of the cameras, otherwise, she is a sweet girl. Bebika refuses to agree to what Pooja says. Soon, the five finalists of the OTT 2 season, Bebika, Manisha, Pooja, Elvish, and Abhishek gather in the garden area. They are surprised to see Amit Tandon, the famous stand-up comedian, in the Bigg Boss House.
Bigg Boss announces that Amit Tandon is in the BB House to entertain the contestants today. He begins by telling a few interesting jokes that entertain the contestants. They appreciate his jokes and humour.
Soon, Bigg Boss announces since Amit Tandon is in the house, the contestants also have to roast each other in the task for today. They have to roast each other in the best way possible and entertain the audience. Amit Tandon is present to help them write the jokes by giving them ideas.
Amit starts by helping Bebika frame better sentences. He listens to her ideas and helps to put them into words so that she can roast better. On the other hand, Elvish helps Pooja in getting a better idea about how to roast other contestants.
Amit then goes to Pooja and helps her write jokes about others. Elvish thinks of a funny roast about Pooja but he is concerned whether she will get offended. He decides to ask Amit whether the joke will be correct and then proceeds. Meanwhile, he tells about the roast to Manisha and both laugh.
When Elvish asks Amit about his joke, the latter finds it too funny and says it's okay to crack such jokes because roasting is all about being mean in a funny manner. There are no such rules that one should follow otherwise it kills the fun.
Amit Tandon then goes to Abhishek to help him out. He gives Abhishek certain ideas about his roasts. At last, he helps Manisha to write jokes about others. While Amit is helping Manisha, Elvish, Bebika, and Pooja are having a discussion outside about their roasts.
Once everyone finishes writing their jokes, Amit announces that it is time to listen to them. He also announces that the roasts said on stage should not be taken personally and one should forget about them after the competition. Everyone should listen to them in a light-hearted mood because it is purely for entertainment.
He decides to listen to the roasts alphabetically so the task begins with Abhishek. Abhishek roasts all the contestants randomly. He starts by roasting Elvish and then goes to the other contestants. Everyone enjoys his jokes.
After Abhishek, it's Bebika's turn and she decides to begin with Pooja. She roasts Pooja's dominating behaviour and makes jokes about Manisha's flirting. Bebika roasts others as well and everyone takes them in a positive manner.
When it's Elvish's turn, everyone enjoys his roasts because he is good at cracking jokes. He makes fun of Bebika, Pooja, Abhishek, and Manisha but does not hurt anyone's sentiments. He also says that it is a roaster's duty to roast themselves and cracks a few jokes about himself. Other contestants love his humour.
After Elvish, Manisha gets on stage. Her jokes are more in the form of poetry. She starts by roasting Elvish and says he also loves her. She makes fun of Pooja and Bebika as well. She says that Abhishek is luring people to vote for him by applying lotion in front of the camera.
At last, it's Pooja's turn. Most of her jokes are aimed at Manisha and Abhishek. Once all the contestants complete roasting each other, Amit gets on the stage and appreciates everyone. Bigg Boss announces that it is time for Amit to exit and everyone sees him off.
Manisha, Elvish, and Abhishek are having a conversation where Abhishek says that he has never called himself a winner. He thinks Pooja's jokes were not right. Manisha also says that she did not like Bebika's jokes about her.
Later, all the contestants gather in the living area where Bebika reads a letter from Bigg Boss. The letter says that Lenskart congratulates the five finalists for reaching so far and has sent some goodies for them. Everyone goes to the store room to collect the goodies.
Towards the end of the episode today, Pooja is seen in the kitchen where she calls Bebika to wash the dishes. She clears the garbage while Bebika washes the dishes.
Manisha and Elvish are having a discussion in the bedroom where Manisha cracks some jokes and keeps laughing. Abhishek rests as he is unwell. As the lights go off, Pooja thanks Bigg Boss and the episode for Saturday ends here.
