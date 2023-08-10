Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 55 Written Updates: Jiah's Journey Comes To An End

The new episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 begins with a fun banter between Abhishek and Manisha. Bebika is seen arguing with Abhishek and asking him to apologise for his last night’s behaviour. Elvish expresses her feelings with Pooja that how he feels about being referred to as a wildcard. He says that the other contestants didn’t do anything different in the later weeks after his entry. Pooja feels disappointed with Abhishek’s behavior and opinions towards a wildcard.
Elvish feels that he gives his opinions wherever it is required to which Abhishek says that the game is more about personality rather than about opinions. Elvish and Abhishek keep their points forward and Pooja gives explanation about her words she used on weekend ka vaar. She also makes Elvish understand that the number of days does not matter but the journey in the show matters. Later, Abhishek feels that Elvish is a fool if he thinks that others opinions are useless or irrelevant.
Abhishek tries to get clarity from Elvish but Elvish feels bad about being called a fool or wildcard. He also says that he is respectful and hears things only because Abhishek is his friend. Abhishek clears that the house is different on the first day vs on the fourth week and he feels that Elvish doesn’t has any control over the house in the game. He also says that he didn’t look down on him when he called him the hero’s friend in a task. Abhishek made it clear to Elvish that he doesn’t like to talk in front of Pooja and Bebika no matter the number of cameras. Abhishek says that he thinks that he deserves to be the winner but that does not mean that someone else cannot win the game. Elvish feels that entertainment is what is required to win the show rather than fights and opinions.
In between the discussion, a door bell is heard in the house and Anunay enters the house. Bigg boss announces that two travel vloggers will enter the house and make vlogs in the house. Anunay asks the housemates to show him the entire house. Anunay appreciates Abhishek and Elvish while telling them that they have so many fans that they might even win the elections. Pooja refers the washroom area as her kingdom since that is the only place where they get a break from the cameras and mic for a few minutes. Elvish tells to the vlogging camera that there’s no script in this game to which Pooja says that the show doesn’t give a script but everyone has a mental script in their heads.
Bebika is seen reading Anunay‘s hands and telling him about himself and his future. Anunay plays a fun game with the contestants where they tell the place they want to visit with one other contestant. Jiah wants to visit Bali with Abhishek, Manisha wants to visit Paris with Elvish, Bebika wants to visit Andaman and Nicobar with Abhishek while Pooja wants to visit Rio with Bebika and she also wants to take Elvish to Namibia. Elvish wants to go to Spriti Valley with Manisha and Bebika while Abhishek wants to go to Jim Corbett with Bebika.
Abhishek feels that Anunay made it quite obvious that he supports Elvish. Elvish is seen talking to Jiah about his family issues and Jiah opens up to him about her feelings. Another door bell is heard in the house and Mohit Manocha, a famous travel vlogger enters the house. He appreciates the contestants for their patience and hard work.
The guest asks the house mates to choose two contestants’ names whom they think will be left after this week‘s eviction to which Pooja has no answer, Elvish gives his name and Manisha’s name. Abhishek gives the same names. Mohit also asks Pooja that whom does she think has a cult following to which her names are herself and Elvish’s. Mohit exits the house and contestants express that they had fun. Jiah gives her farewell speech and she expresses her fondness towards Elvish and Abhishek. Elvish also expresses her feelings about Abhishek and Jiah. Bigg Boss keeps a big calendar in the garden area and contestants take a look at their journey through different photos. The last page tells about a new twist and final eviction before the finale. Bigg Boss announces that the last page of the calendar will reveal the picture of the evicted person and that’s Jiah. Jiah says goodbye to all the contestants and exits the house. The top 5 contestants to enter the finale are Pooja, Manisha, Elvish, Bebika and Abhishek.
