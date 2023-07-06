Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 20 Written Updates: Bebika & Jiah's Kitchen Drama

Pooja supports Bebika as her jury and points out Jiah’s poor decision of sending Manisha to jail. Abhishek makes it clear that Jiah did not play favoritism because Falaq and Avinash got their ration considering they didn't break many rules. Avinash also adds to the conversation that Salman Khan had already dealt with Jad's ill behavior so this topic should not be dragged again and again. Abhishek further mentions that Jiah cannot be proven a bad caption because of her relationship with Jad. jiah is declared 'not guilty' in the first round. Avinash is seen feeding Falaq with his own hands. Abhishek decides to laugh when Bebika tries to argue with him next.

Abhishek tries to sort things out between Manisha and Jad. Manisha presses the buzzer for the second time and chooses Abhishek as her jury. while Avinash is on Jiah’s jury. Manisha brings up that Jiah misused her power when she asked Manisha to sleep in the bedroom. She also mentioned that Jiah could send Abhishek and Cyrus to jail but she chose to play it safe and sent Manisha to jail thinking no one would question that since she (Manisha) had no support like Cyrus. Manisha also points out that Jiah is not a responsible captain since Avinash and Falaq keep telling her to take decisions when required.

Jiah agrees that she took a wrong decision while deciding who should have gone to jail and also accepts her mistake while asking Manisha to shift her sleeping area. Jiah is proven guilty in the second round. The task gets over and Abhishek makes it clear to Manisha that he will support people if they are right irrespective of his personal equation with them.

Bebika and Abhishek get into a fun banter when Bebika calls him “mohalle ki churail” and “mohalle ki aunty”. Bebika tries having an argument with Abhishek but he keeps laughing as he had decided before. Too yum brings a new challenge for the housemates in which Pooja is the coordinator and she has to keep an eye on which pair completes the task in the least amount of time. There are three pairs- Abhishek and Cyrus, Avinash and Jiah, Bebika and Manisha. One leg of both the partners will be tied to one another and they have to complete a small race and eat the snacks kept in between. The winning pair will get a packet of too-yum to enjoy later. Bebika and Manisha complete the task in around 8 minutes, Abinash and Jiah complete the task in 5 minutes and 51 seconds while Cyrus and Abhishek complete the task in 4 minutes 40 seconds thus becoming the winning team. They get one packet of the Too Yum snack and a T-shirt with the brand's name.

Manisha shares a fun incident from her personal life while Pooja, Abhishek, Cyrus, and Bebika are hearing her stories with curiosity. Jiah makes fun of Falaq's and Avinash's equation and both get in a pillow fight. In the end, Manisha and Abhihek get into a fun banter while washing the dishes, and their fun equation may be liked by the audience too.