Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 19 Updates: Jiah Plays Well & Remains the Captain

Bigg Boss again announces a new task for the housemates where in they can remove Jiah from the captaincy and change the nominations again. The housemates have to try their best to remove Jiah from the royal chair kept in the garden, they will have 3 hours of time and the task can change the captaincy as well the nominations.

Abhishek gets the responsibility to take decisions and overlooks that the game is played fairly. Since Jad is already nominated he can neither participate in the task nor become a captain. Bebika and Falaq discuss that they can use tomatoes, water, eggs, pepper, and onions to remove Jiah from the chair. The task buzzer is heard and Manisha brings in dirty tissues saying that they are from the toilet, but obviously they are not.

Abhishek was seen pouring oil while Manisha was seen throwing water. Bebika, Manisha, and Abhishek are seen torturing Jiah together while the rest of the housemates do not participate in the task since they think it's too evil to torture a person that way. Avinash keeps pouring water in between to help Jiah to which the three (Bebika, Manisha, and Abhishek) refuse since they feel that the task is not about supporting Jiah but removing her from the chair.

On witnessing a task like this, Jad gets angry and gets into an argument with Manisha about how evil the task is and that they should not go this far for a game. Jiah dares people to try their best to remove her from the chair.

Falaq, Jad, and Avinash are seen motivating Jiah through their words in between the task. The participating housemates want to remove jiah since they think she's not a good captain and can't take such a huge responsibility of captaincy.