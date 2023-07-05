Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 19 Updates: Jiah Plays Well & Remains the Captain

The Bigg Boss contestants wake up to a Bollywood song, to begin a new day. Bigg Boss announces in the morning that Manisha can be let out of jail. Bebika and Cyrus are seen discussing Cyrus's meal where he wants to eat roti and Mutton but Jiah interrupts in between and says that he hasn't gotten wheat in his ration to which Bebika says that they can use wheat flour from the general ration.
This becomes a point of discussion between Bebika and Pooja as well. Bebika thinks that Jiah is getting evil and she is not only dumb but also evil which is more dangerous. Bebika also feels that Jad must be grateful that she didn't make a scene about his behavior towards her.
Bigg Boss again announces a new task for the housemates where in they can remove Jiah from the captaincy and change the nominations again. The housemates have to try their best to remove Jiah from the royal chair kept in the garden, they will have 3 hours of time and the task can change the captaincy as well the nominations.
Abhishek gets the responsibility to take decisions and overlooks that the game is played fairly. Since Jad is already nominated he can neither participate in the task nor become a captain. Bebika and Falaq discuss that they can use tomatoes, water, eggs, pepper, and onions to remove Jiah from the chair. The task buzzer is heard and Manisha brings in dirty tissues saying that they are from the toilet, but obviously they are not.
Abhishek was seen pouring oil while Manisha was seen throwing water. Bebika, Manisha, and Abhishek are seen torturing Jiah together while the rest of the housemates do not participate in the task since they think it's too evil to torture a person that way. Avinash keeps pouring water in between to help Jiah to which the three (Bebika, Manisha, and Abhishek) refuse since they feel that the task is not about supporting Jiah but removing her from the chair.
On witnessing a task like this, Jad gets angry and gets into an argument with Manisha about how evil the task is and that they should not go this far for a game. Jiah dares people to try their best to remove her from the chair.
Falaq, Jad, and Avinash are seen motivating Jiah through their words in between the task. The participating housemates want to remove jiah since they think she's not a good captain and can't take such a huge responsibility of captaincy.
Falaq makes Jad understand that it is a task and he shouldn’t yell at people or say anything abrupt to them, it’s a game and everyone can do whatever they think is right for the task. Bebika puts ice on Jiah’s back and later gets into an argument about showing each other their true colors to the audience. Abhishek puts a mixture of eggs, shaving foam, and aftershave which makes Jiah's eyes sting and she is seen screaming and crying in pain. Abhishek gets confused if he should play the game as he is afraid of the judgment in the house.
Jad gets in between the verbal fight between Jiah and Bebika and crosses the line by saying “ I will hang some people from their tongue" and housemates do not support him and ask him to stop getting himself into trouble by saying such things. Bebika and Pooja think Jad has rage issues and ask Avinash and Falaq to make him understand to which they reply that they have been trying their best and they can't act his parents.
Jiah is seen crying but sits strongly as Bebika and Manisha try to remove her again from the chair but fail. Jiah asks Bebika to not cross the line when Bebika says that she was supporting Jad for his ill behavior the previous week. She also says that Jiah has no moral grounds or values whatsoever, Jiah gets triggered and makes it clear that he was in no way supporting Jad for his behavior.
Abhishek and Bebika into an argument and he thinks that Jiah deserves to be the captain after suffering so much during the task and Bebika could have not survived for so long neither does she deserve to become the captain. Bebika takes a stand against Jad's behavior of spitting on the grass looking at her face which was not caught on camera nor was it seen by any of the housemates. Later, Cyrus made her understand that she can take a stand for this and it will be dealt with if the cameras caught the action.
Bebika suggests putting toothpaste on Jiah’s face to give her third degree burns but pooja stops her. She (Bebika) was also seen screaming at jiah for not supporting women and not having any values or morals. Jiah asks Bigg Boss to send brains for Bebika in the next ration. Abhishek later stops Bebika from passing comments about Jad in Hindi, a language that he can't understand. Abhishek asks her to speak directly to her in English.
Avinash feels that Pooja’s support has given wings to Bebika and she feels free to treat people the way she wants. Manisha is seen tingling Jiah’s feet when the buzzer is heard marking the end of the task. Bigg Boss announces that there is no change in captaincy or nomination since no one was able to remove Jiah from the chair. Pooja later is seen searching for her tray of eggs and gets angry with Jad for removing the tray from its initial place but doesn't want to get into a conversation with him.
Abhishek is seen making Jad understand that the tasks are not meant to be taken personally as it is the way the game is played. Bebika is seen crying on her bed after the whole task is over considering how Jad behaves with her and the whole house still talks to him like he has done no wrong.
Housemates get into a discussion as to how Jad had flipped Manisha's hand when she was walking out with a bowl of flour for the task and everyone thinks that was not the right thing to do since he was not allowed to participate in the task and he cannot behave like this with women. Bebika refuses to cook for Abhishek and Jad to which Jad replies that he won’t eat and wishes to leave the house. Jiah asks Jad to apologize to Manisha for his behavior if he wants to and he does. Manisha feels Jad didn't really feel apologetic for his behavior and was seen in tears while talking to Jiah. She expresses her sadness after Jad returned her tissue with the lipstick mark. She wishes that Jad understands the game and doesn't take it so personally.
Bebika and Pooja were seen having a conversation about how they felt the contestants want to have a good image at the cost of others' reputations. Pooja is also disappointed about the housemate's behavior towards Bebika after she cooks alone for the whole house.
Jiah advises Jad to keep his mind clear and not get affected by Bebika's behavior. Different housemates are seen having conversations in different corners of the house. At the end of the episode, Falaq and Abhishek are impressed by Manisha's rhyming and poetic skills which she uses to compliment herself and Falaq.
