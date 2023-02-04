Bigg Boss 16, 3 February Episode 126 Written Update - Shukravaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16, 3 February 2023 Day 126 Full Written Update: The episode started with Karan Johar on the sets of Bigg Boss 16. Karan said that he will be hosting the show today and said that the finale will be held next week on 12 February 2023.

Morning anthem played in the house. Priyanka told Archana that Shiv is not able to open his eye and we should not forget humanity for money. Archana said that if his eye didn't get well I will be doomed for life.

Nimrit told MC Stan, Shiv, and Sumbul that Archana is indecent because she didn't come to even apologize. She cried and told Shalin that my face is not in a good shape and I don't understand where to apply make up.