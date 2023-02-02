Bigg Boss 16, 2 February Episode 125 Written Update: A War for Prize Money
Here is the full written update of Bigg Boss 16, 2nd February 2023 Day 125.
Bigg Boss 16, 2 February 2023 Day 125 Full Written Update: The episode started with a morning anthem. Shalin and Mandli were seen discussing that we have to do too much hard work for winning back the 50 lakh prize money.
Nimrit, Stan, and Sumbul were seen hiding the buckets filled with detergent that Archana, Priyanka, and Shalin had kept for torturing the Mandli during the prize money task.
Archana and Priyanka got into a heated argument regarding the things they had kept for torturing team A. Archana told Priyanka that it doesn't matter if Mandli has taken away the things we had kept for torturing them, I will find out other ways.
Bigg Boss announced that now the task will start. He said that even if one contestant will leave the buzzer from Mandli, team B will be the winner. Task started and Archana started spraying turmeric powder on the team A.
Archana and Priyanka started waxing MC Stan and Shiv's hair and they got annoyed. Archana threw turmeric powder forcibly into Nimrit, Shiv, and Stan's eyes and said that now you guys will realize how it feels when you torture someone. Nimrit started crying inconsolably but Archana was seen least bothered.
Sumbul was continuously interfering during the task and got into squabble with Shalin. Archana got furious because Shalin was continuously helping Nimrit in cleaning her eyes.
While Priyanka, Archana, and Shalin continued the torture, Bigg Boss announced that the task is over. Bigg Boss said that since team B is continuously using buckets and mugs recklessly, we have to stop the task.
Bigg Boss said that since both teams are even now, the task is a tie now and there is no increment in the prize money now.
Sumbul and Shalin got into a fight regarding the prize money task. Archana was seen talking to herself and said that Priyanka acts she is truthful and that is why she could not perform the task well.
Archana asked Priyanka that why was she lenient during the task. She replied that I am sorry but I could not do more and this is my problem. Archana said that Shalin was not on our side and he was not doing much. Priyanka said that Shalin also did his part.
Bigg Boss called Priyanka into the confession room. He asked that according to Archana you were not fully involved, Is that true? Priyanka said that no I did whatever I could.
Bigg Boss again asked Priyanka that Archana used food items during the task, was that okay? Priyanka replied that no it was not good. Bigg Boss again said that you guys waste too much food and then say that we have no ration. Priyanka said that we actually have no ration.
Bigg Boss told Archana that since you guys used too much of ration during the task, it looks like you guys have ration in abundance and that is why there will be no ration task today.
Sumbul pounced on Archana by saying that you wasted lot of food during the task, we didn't get ration now and will have to remain hungry now. Sumbul said that you have never stayed hungry in your life and that is why you do not value the food. She shouted on Archana and said that you are shameless.
The fight between Archana and Sumbul lasted for long time. Nimrit also joined and started using bad words for Archana. Priyanka, Archana, and Shalin were seen discussing about the task. Archana said that I became the bad person here. Priyanka said that I told in advance that I could not be too much mean. Shalin said that I also put a lot of efforts.
Nimrit announced about Priyanka Gold Hunk Biscuit task. Contestants have to name one partner in the house with whom they had a blockbuster Jodi in the house and spent best moments, and give them Priya Gold Hunk Biscuit hamper.
Archana named Priyanka and vice versa. Shalin named the entire Mandli and said that they helped me in my weak phase. Shiv named MC Stan, Sumbul named Nimrit, MC Stan named Shiv, and Nimrit named Shiv, Stan, and Sumbul and said that they have made my journey beautiful and memorable one.
Archana told Shalin that she should have cried also during the prize money task and may be that is how she must have got some relaxation. Shalin said that I can not figure out a difference between the real and reel things. Archana said that you first started this reel and real thing. Shalin told Archana that you have been always after me in the game.
Shalin told Priyanka that I have always been your good friend. Priyanka replied that I have also been in my good behaviour with you but you won't understand now.
Priyanka told Archana that due to the things used in task, Shiv and others are in bad condition. She said that Shiv can not even see with one eye because we did not give him clean water for cleaning his eyes. Archana replied that they also did same to us.
Nimrit, Shiv, and Stan were seen ranting about the Priyanka, Archana, and Shalin and the things they used against them during the task.
The episode ended there.
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16
