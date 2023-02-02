Bigg Boss 16, 2 February Episode 125 Written Update: A War for Prize Money

Bigg Boss 16, 2 February 2023 Day 125 Full Written Update: The episode started with a morning anthem. Shalin and Mandli were seen discussing that we have to do too much hard work for winning back the 50 lakh prize money.

Nimrit, Stan, and Sumbul were seen hiding the buckets filled with detergent that Archana, Priyanka, and Shalin had kept for torturing the Mandli during the prize money task.

Archana and Priyanka got into a heated argument regarding the things they had kept for torturing team A. Archana told Priyanka that it doesn't matter if Mandli has taken away the things we had kept for torturing them, I will find out other ways.

Bigg Boss announced that now the task will start. He said that even if one contestant will leave the buzzer from Mandli, team B will be the winner. Task started and Archana started spraying turmeric powder on the team A.