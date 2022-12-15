Bigg Boss 16, 15 December, Episode 76 Written Update: Housemates Got Emotional
Bigg Boss 16, 15 December, Episode 76 Full Written Update: Emotional Rollercoaster for Shalin and Nimrit.
Bigg Boss 16, 15 December, Episode 76 Full Written Update: In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Wednesday, 14 December 2022, an ugly fight erupted between Archana and Priyanka over the kitchen duties. Both used mean and bad comments against each other. Archana was uncontrollable and called Priyanka a mad dog.
Seeing Archana and Priyanka fighting like cats and dogs, other housemates like Nimrit, Shiv, Stan, Sumbul, and Abdu were left in splits. A ration task was performed, in which Soundarya had a special power. Sajid and Stan didn't perform the task saying it is petty.
Let us read about today's episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Thursday, 15 December 2022.
Bigg Boss 16, Thursday, 15 December, Episode 76 Full Written Update: An Emotional Rollercoaster for Shalin and Nimrit
The episode starts with morning Bigg Boss anthem. MC Stan talks to Abdu about his feelings about Nimrit. Abdu says he is no longer in love with her and she is just a friend, Shiv also joins their conversation and tells Abdu that he has many options in Dubai and America and should not be mad after Nimrit.
Archana and Priyanka again get into a heated argument over chopping in the kitchen. Both pass some harsh comments to each other. Archana accuses Priyanka of making extra food for her and Ankit. Annoyed by Archana's words, Priyanka cries inconsolably and pledges to not to talk to her ever again. Ankit comforts Priyanka saying do not give any importance to Archana because she doesn't deserve.
Priyanka talks to Soundarya and tells her that Archana gets into a fight with me whenever I am being assigned kitchen duties. Priyanka says, I will not do the kitchen duties from now onwards.
Sajid, Nimrit, and Shiv make fun of Archana and Priyanka's fight and all of them think that they are just pretending to be fighting just to stay in the limelight.
