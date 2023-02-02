Bigg Boss 16, 1 February Episode 124 Written Update: A Task To Win Prize Money
Here's the full written update of Bigg Boss 16, 1 February 2023 Day 124.
Bigg Boss 16, 1 February 2023 Full Written Update Day 124: The episode started with Nimrit trying to console Sumbul. Shiv also explained to Sumbul and said that it is okay that we lost and we know that you didn't do it intentionally. Nimrit, Shiv, and Stan comforted Sumbul and said it is okay and she should not sulk about it.
Bigg Boss called Shiv and Stan into the confession room and mocked them for consoling Sumbul. Bigg Boss asked when all of you are nominated then why is Sumbul playing a victim card.
Nimrit told Sumbul that she should not be upset about whatever happened, in fact all of them should try to collect as much memories as they can knowing that one of them will be evicted this week.
Shiv and Stan came out of the confession room and teased Shalin by saying that Bigg Boss revealed all your secrets to us. Shiv and Stan discussed among themselves about Sumbul's childish behaviour.
Shiv and Stan asked Sumbul that why did she take too much time during the task for calculating the 9 minutes. She got angry and walked away. Nimrit said that we told Sumbul to practice but she didn't listen to us. MC Stan said that she is not too young to act like a kid.
Archana told Priyanka that she will tease Shalin because he is still not convinced that he has reached the finale. MC Stan asked Shalin that he should give them some tips about how to act innocent and get into a fake relationship. Shalin replied, it is not good that they are making fun of his plight.
Morning anthem played. Shalin explained to Sumbul that she should not be upset knowing this could be her last day in the Bigg Boss house. Sumbul replied that she is not worried if she will be evicted.
During a conversation, Nimrit alleged Shiv that he is never there for her and she doesn't know with whom to share her heart. Shiv got upset and replied I have always been there for you. Nimrit cried and apologized.
Bigg Boss called all contestants into the living room and reminded them about many things that he has done for them. Bigg Boss said that till date you have tested my patience and now I want to check your patience.
Bigg Boss said today I will give some contestants an opportunity to win back the prize money and make it back to 50 lakhs. There will be a task in which team A and team b will fight against each other.
Team A includes Nimrit, Shiv, Stan, and Sumbul. Team B will include Priyanka, Archana, and Shalin. One team has to hold a buzzer and the other team has to distract them so that they leave the buzzer. At the end, the winning team will earn 50 lakh prize money.
Bigg Boss said that since team A has four contestants, one has to drop voluntarily. Nimrit, Shiv, and Stan convinced Sumbul and she said that she won't play the task. Bigg Boss announced that Team B will play first.
Shiv, Stan, and Nimrit used powder, oil, shampoo, and ice during the task to make Archana, Priyanka, and Shalin quit the task. Team B resisted and played well.
During the task Shiv and Nimrit were splashing water on Priyanka forcibly. Priyanka shouted on Shiv and said that the water is going into her ears and this may affect her ear drum. An ugly argument occurred between Shiv, Nimrit, and Priyanka.
Team B didn't let the buzzer to slip away from their hands for one hour. Bigg Boss announced that Team B has completed the task and the other part of the task will be played tomorrow.
Archana told Priyanka that she will teach a great lesson to Mandli tomorrow during the task. Priyanka said that she can not be harsh. Archana said that I am here to make them pay for whatever they did to us.
Priyanka, Shalin, and Archana collected some stuff for tomorrow's task. Shiv told Stan, Nimrit, and Sumbul that we are lucky because we are good friends and have each other's back.
Shiv and MC Stan were seen pulling Shalin's leg. Shalin got angry and walked away. Archana told Sumbul that your team did not allow you to play, however we knew that you could have played really well.
Archana kept water in the freezer and also filled some buckets of water for the prize money task.
The episode ended there.
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16
