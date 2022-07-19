Ahmedabad Crime Branch Detains Film-Maker Avinash Das Over Image of Amit Shah

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) detained film-maker Avinash Das on Tuesday, 19 July, in connection with a case related to sharing a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal, The Indian Express reported.

Das is currently being brought to Ahmedabad for further legal action.

Crime Branch ACP DP Chudasama said, "We detained Das from Mumbai on Tuesday. He is being brought to Ahmedabad by our team for further legal process.”