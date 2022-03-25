Oscars 2022: Date, Time, Here Are All the Details
Here is everything you need to know about the 94th Academy Awards.
Oscars 2022, 94th Academy Awards countdown has begun. Oscars 2022 has already been postponed twice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The most prestigious awards show is usually held in late February or early March. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oscars 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in late March.
Everybody should note that the Oscars 2022, 94th Academy Awards is set to be conducted on 27 March 2022.
The Power of the Dog is leading the pack of nominations this year and the film has bagged 12 nominations.
It has been nominated for some major categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kirsten Dunst in the lead roles.
The audience is eagerly waiting for Oscars 2022 to air as it is one of the most honourable award shows.
As the time for Oscars 2022, 94th Academy Awards is coming near, most people have questions regarding the date, time, where to watch, and other details.
Here are all the details that you need to know about the Oscars 2022 telecast in India.
What is Oscars 2022, 94th Academy Awards date?
The 94th Academy Awards is scheduled to take place on 27 March 2022 at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles.
The audience in India can watch the Oscars 2022 on 28 March 2022 as it will air live.
What is the time for Oscars 2022 in India?
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 27 March 2022 at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT in Los Angeles.
In India, the audience can watch the Oscars 2022 on 28 March 2022 from 5:30 am onwards. The award ceremony will be aired live in India.
Where can you watch Oscars 2022 in India?
The audience in India can watch the live telecast of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Star World and Star Movies from 6:30 am onwards on 28 March 2022.
Oscars 2022 live event will be held at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles on 27 March 2022.
Who will host Oscars 2022?
Oscars 2022 will not have one host but three big celebrities. It is after three years that the Oscars will have hosts.
The three big hosts of Oscars 2022 are Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.