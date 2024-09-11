Jawhar Sircar’s Resignation Epitomises the Inner Turmoil Within Civil Society

Accusations against Banerjee and the AITC for turning a blind eye to corrupt practices by its members in positions that could be leveraged were not new and predated Sircar accepting the nomination to Rajya Sabha.

Furthermore in July 2021, when Sircar was nominated to the Upper House, the hegemonic and overtly Hindutva-promoting character of the Union government was "ominously evident". The AITC, after winning an emphatic mandate in the state for the third consecutive term, reiterated its position as a bulwark against the BJP’s polarising politics.

It was also known that Banerjee and the AITC, like almost every political party in India, were no great advocates of inner-party democracy. After prematurely resigning as Prasar Bharati chairperson in November 2016, Sircar emerged as a significant voice in civil society and was known as a persuasive critic of the BJP and its politics.