'Both BJP & TMC Polarised Bengal Polls': Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Right... you spoke about your loss in 2024 to the TMC's Yusuf Pathan. At that time also you had emotionally said this was a loss for secularism, not Adhir. What did you mean by that?

West Bengal, since Independence, has never witnessed any kind of communal polarisation in any electoral frame. Since the last couple of years though, this situation has radically changed, and a high dose of colonial politics has been injected into the society of our state.

Till now I have received the support of both the communities—Muslims, Hindus, and everyone basically—in this district. The issue that I have observed, however, is that there is a serious disenchantment in the wake of the last Lok Sabha elections, in which both the BJP and the TMC were successful in polarising the entire political spectrum of my district.

Later on, people started to understand the fact that they have been deceived. They have been cheated. They have been misconstrued by their own logic. They are realising that this kind of parochial politics will not serve their purpose. They need the potential personalities in order to serve their own purpose. Communalisation of the society or only communalisation of politics won't help neither Muslim people nor Hindu people, as is desired.