NDA, INDIA Bloc, or 3rd Front: As BRS Loses Telangana, What Lies Ahead for KCR?

Sravan, who was a senior Congress leader, defected from the party in 2022 over alleged disagreements with Revanth Reddy.

But speculation is rife among political commentators that KCR would leave the job of being an Opposition leader to his son and former IT minister KT Rama Rao – and instead focus on the Lok Sabha polls.

"KCR's focus would be to win as many Lok Sabha seats as possible in the state. Right now, the support for the Congress is high, so he would have to wait before making any move against the party. He may also start his efforts to poach leaders from other parties before the campaigning for 2024 kicks off," opines senior political journalist Roshan Ali.

Senior journalist SK Zakir tells The Quint that the parliamentary polls could make or break KCR. "The BJP is getting stronger in Telangana. In the Assembly elections, it was BRS versus Congress, but in the LS polls, it is going to be a triangular fight."