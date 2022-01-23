Punjab Polls: Ex-CM Amarinder Singh to Contest From Patiala Urban
He also announced Punjab Lok Congress' first list of candidates from 22 constituencies.
Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) founder and former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh has announced that he will contest the Punjab Assembly elections from his home constituency, Patiala Urban.
At a press conference on Sunday, 23 January, the former CM announced the newly formed PLC’s first list of candidates from 22 constituencies and said that the candidates have strong political credentials and are well-known in their respective areas.
Alliance With BJP, SAD (Sanyukt)
As part of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) (SAD Sanyukt), the PLC will contest 37 of the 117 seats with discussions remaining on five additional seats for the party, said Singh, reported NDTV.
Ajit Pal Singh, former captain of the Indian hockey team, is also named in the first list of candidates.
Only one woman is contesting the elections from the PLC yet– Farzana Alam Khan, a former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA and wife of late police chief Izhar Alam Khan. She will contest from Malerkotla in the Malwa region.
Of the party’s 37 seats, 26 are from the Malwa region of the state where Captain Amarinder Singh is popular and has strong family ties. The region was previously a part the erstwhile royal estate of Patiala.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
