Thorang Election 2023: MNF, ZPM, or Congress – Who Will Win This Mizoram Seat? Check Past Election Results

Since 1989, the northeastern state of Mizoram has been witnessing a unique tradition of the incumbent government changing after two terms with power oscillating between the Congress party and the MNF.



The ruling MNF, which came to power in 2018 after remaining in the Opposition for 10 years, is hopeful that history will repeat and it’s going to return to power to the state. However, this time, the main Opposition party, the ZPM, is posing a real threat to break this three-decades-old tradition.



In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly elections, MNF won a massive majority by winning 27 of the 40 seats. Those elections saw Congress' seat count fall by 30 seats – from 34 in 2013 to just 4 in 2018. While the BJP could only win just one seat, its vote share saw a significant jump – from 0.37 per cent in 2013 to 8.09 per cent in 2018.



In 2018 Mizoram elections, the BJP contested in 39 out of the 40 seats but this time the saffron party has fielded candidates in only 23 seats – a move which is being seen as a strategy to tie an alliance after the results are declared on 3 December. Keeping its options open for a partnership with either MNF or ZPM.



While MNF is part of the BJP-led NDA at the centre, the two parties are not in a coalition in Mizoram. Chief Minister Zoramthanga often faces questions for his “two-faced” approach with the BJP. In the recent past, Zoramthanga has been critical of the BJP over the Manipur crisis. In the election campaigns, he refused to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Mizoram is the only northeastern state that does not have BJP as part of its ruling alliance. The saffron party has its own governments in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, and Tripura and it is a minor ally in the governments of Meghalaya and Nagaland. The BJP also supports the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government in Sikkim.



Mizoram has one parliamentary constituency, which is currently held by C. Lalrosanga of the MNF.