Lok Sabha Election Result: BJP's Loss is Congress' Gain in Haryana; Why BJP Lost

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is leading with a comfortable margin of at least two lakh votes in Karnal, from where he was elected as the MLA in the 2019 Assembly elections. The seat has been held by the BJP since 2014.

The Congress had fielded President of the Haryana Youth Congress Divyanshu Budhiraja against Khattar, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Khattar had resigned as the chief minister of the state after the fall out with the alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), led by Dushyant Chautala. After Khattar stepped down, Nayab Singh Saini, who was the sitting Kurukshetra MP, was appointed as the chief minister of Haryana.

As a result of Khattar vacating his seat, a bypoll was necessitated in Karnal, where Saini is leading by a comfortable margin of over 40,000 votes according to the election commission.

From Kurukshetra, the BJP had fielded industrialist Naveen Jindal, who is now leading with a margin of 20,000 votes. Meanwhile, hoping to make an entry into the state, the Aam Aadmi Party had fielded Haryana's party president Sushil Gupta. Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) had also fielded Abhay Singh Chautala from the seat.