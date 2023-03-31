Why Is the BJP Predicted To Incur Losses Even in Coastal & Mumbai-Karnataka?

The ABP-CVoter opinion poll or survey, released on Wednesday, 29 March, has predicted a clear win for the Congress party in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

As per the poll, Congress is expected to win 115 to 127 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get 68 to 80 seats, and the Janata Dal (Secular) will get 23 to 35 seats.

Not just that, in both Coastal Karnataka and Mumbai Karnataka (also known as Kittur Karnataka), which have traditionally been BJP strongholds, the saffron party seems to be losing its foothold.

What explains this decline? Did the Hijab issue have an impact? We answer.