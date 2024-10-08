J&K Election Results: NC-Congress Sweep Valley, BJP Continues Jammu Dominance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, has won 29 seats and the Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) has been reduced to just three seats. The magic number for forming the government is 46.

Omar Abdullah, the third-generation politician from NC, is set to become the next Chief Minister of J&K and the first since the abrogation of Article 370.

Despite exit polls predicting a close contest, the INDIA bloc has secured a significant margin ahead of other parties with a combined vote share of 35.4 percent. What's interesting is the individual performance of parties in the two main regions of J&K— Jammu and Kashmir Valley.