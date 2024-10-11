Haryana Election Result: Did the Dalit Vote Cost Congress its Expected Victory?

The Haryana Assembly election results on 8 October dealt a blow to the Congress and a surprise third term to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Surprise because the BJP bucked heavy anti-incumbency in the state, along with discontent over issues such as unemployment and poor infrastructure — which the Congress capitalised on during its poll campaigns.

After polling concluded on 5 October, a clutch of exit polls predicted a clean sweep by the Congress, with the party expected to win 45-60 of the total 90 seats in Haryana’s Assembly.

But they were wrong. And the reason could be in Haryana’s complex caste calculus.

Jats, who form 27 percent of the state’s population and have clout in at least 40 seats, have traditionally thrown their weight behind the Congress. This time, it was more pronounced because Jats led two major protests against the BJP—the farmers’ agitation and the wrestler’s protest. To counter this, the BJP tried to consolidate non-Jat votes.

But how did BJP’s formula work and Congress’ didn’t?