Goa Polls: Shiv Sena Backs Utpal Parrikar in Panaji, Withdraws Own Candidate

Days after ex-Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son filed his nomination papers from Panaji, the Shiv Sena on Monday, 31 January, announced that it will withdraw its candidate from the constituency in order to mark its support for Utpal Parrikar.

Announcing the withdrawal on Twitter, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the decision had been taken in the interests of 'purification of Goa politics'.