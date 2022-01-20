BJP Announces 34 Candidates for Goa Polls, Ex-CM Parrikar's Son Excluded

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 20 January, announced 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections.

While Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest the polls from Sanquelim, Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar will fight from the Margao constituency.

Former Union Minister Manohar Parrikar's son, who had been lobbying for the Panaji seat which his father had represented for over two decades, was not named among the candidates.