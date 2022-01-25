Goa Elections 2022: Who Is Scared of Utpal 'Manohar' Parrikar?

For the Bharatiya Janata Party Goa Pradesh, the upcoming state elections will provide quite the existential reality check. Since it arrived in the electoral arena of Goa, this will be the first time that the party will be missing its talisman and master strategist, former Chief Minister and Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar.

It was under his leadership that the BJP went from zero seats and 1.21 percent of the votes in 1984 to 21 seats and 34.68 percent of the votes in 2012.

The saffron-tinted IIT-ian had ensured that despite significant Catholic votes, the BJP was acceptable, and a force to reckon with in Goa. His death, however, changed it all.