FAQ: WhatsApp Payments is Finally Here; How Do I Start Using It? 

After two years of testing, WhatsApp payment service on Thursday, 5 November, received approval from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to go live on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in the multi-bank model.

“I am excited today that WhatsApp has been approved to launch payments across India,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a video.

The Facebook-owned private messaging service has over 400 million users in India.

The move comes after NPCI in August had informed the Reserve Bank of India that WhatsApp had met data localisation requirements.

In India, the WhatsApp payment service will compete against other major players like Google Pay and PhonePe, Amazon Pay among others.