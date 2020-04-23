Reliance & Facebook Strike Mega Deal Despite Policy Differences

On Wednesday, 22 April, Reliance Jio and Facebook announced their mega deal worth Rs 43,574 crore where Mark Zuckerberg’s company picked up a 9.99 percent stake in Jio platforms. The strategic partnership, according to industry analysts, is aimed as operationalising e-commerce and digital payments services.

However, in the last three years, Reliance Jio and Facebook have found themselves on different pages on two critical policy issues pertaining to India’s digital economy –

data localisation end-to-end encryption

It remains to be seen how these issues, on which the two behemoths hold contradictory positions are sorted out.