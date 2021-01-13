WhatsApp’s Dual Role Means More Data Collection & Growing Concerns

WhatsApp’s updated terms of use and privacy policy has triggered widespread concerns in India – its largest user base of 350 million – about the data sharing with Facebook.

A dive into the current policy and comparison with the 2016 version reveals a growing data collection practice as a result of WhatsApp’s dual role as a messaging platform and a payments platform.

“We process additional information about you, including payment account and transaction information,” the latest update states in its terms of service as a reflection of its expanding roles.