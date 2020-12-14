Ex-TRAI & UIDAI Chief RS Sharma Finds PM KISAN Cash in His Account

Former chief telecom regulator Ram Sewak Sharma, who has also served as Director-General of UIDAI, found three cash instalments from the PM KISAN scheme deposited between March and August 2020 into an SBI account operated by him.

Sharma confirmed to The Quint in an email that “it is a fact” that he had received three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. He said he had not registered for the Centre’s flagship PM-KISAN scheme and was “surprised” to find the money deposited into his account.

“Yes, it is a fact that I have received three instalments of Rs. 2,000 relating to the PM-KISAN scheme in my account,” Sharma said.

According to official PM KISAN records accessed by The Quint, the account created under Sharma’s name was created on 8 January 2020 and was active for over nine months till at least 24 September before it was deactivated.